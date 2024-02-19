Man pleads not guilty to forcible rape of 16-year-old girl in Miami County

A Miami County man has pleaded not guilty after being accused of raping a 16-year-old girl.

Robert Roderick, 34, is facing five felony counts of rape as he is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to compel a girl to engage in sexual activity with him in Piqua last May, according to online court documents.

The female also became pregnant.

Roderick pled not guilty to the charges Thursday during an arraignment before Judge Stacy Wall in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Bail has been set at $250,000 with conditions that he has no contact with the victim. If bail is posted, he will be placed on GPS monitoring under house arrest, court documents said.

Roderick’s next court appearance has been scheduled for Feb. 27.