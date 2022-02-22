Man pleads not guilty after he's accused of pulling up on his bicycle and shooting an Oconto man

OCONTO - An Algoma man has pleaded not guilty to seven charges filed over the shooting of an Oconto man and a police chase before his arrest a week later.

Cody J. Krueger, 24, entered the pleas Monday in Oconto County Circuit Court.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 3. A 40-year-old Oconto man said he was in the driveway of his Superior Avenue residence when a man arrived on a bicycle pulled out a gun and shot him. Oconto police believe Krueger, armed with a small-caliber pistol, was trying to intercept drugs he knew were being delivered to the victim.

The suspect fled and wasn’t seen until the afternoon of Sept. 9, when Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban spotted a Cadillac that Krueger was believed to be driving in the town of Maple Valley.

Skarban followed the vehicle onto an ATV trail and back onto a road in the town of Bagley, where a sheriff's investigator was approaching. The stolen Cadillac nearly struck the investigator’s squad car, then crashed about seven miles northeast of Suring.

When officers arrived, a passenger said Krueger had fled into the adjacent woods, which were searched without success for several hours. Krueger was arrested when a deputy spotted him walking along a road about 7:15 the next morning.

Regarding the shooting, Krueger was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

Cody J. Krueger of Algoma attends his preliminary hearing in Oconto County Circuit Court on Jan. 18, 2022. He faces attempted homicide and several other charges over a shooting in Oconto and leading deputies on a chase several days later in September.

Over the chase, Krueger was charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety — one for the car’s passenger and one for the deputy — attempting to flee or elude an officer, and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license.

On all but the last charge he was charged as a repeat offender, which increases the maximum sentence by four to six years in prison, depending on the charge.

The shooting victim has since recovered.

Krueger is also charged in a third case over an incident in the city of Oconto four days before the shooting, in which a man reported someone had held a large knife to his throat, then left after saying that everyone in the house would be dead by the end of the night. He was charged with negligent handling of a weapon and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, all as repeat offender, which increases the maximum sentence of each charge to two years in prison.

Story continues

Judge Michael T. Judge previously entered a not guilty plea to those charges on Krueger’s behalf.

At the time of the Oconto incidents, Krueger had been released in February 2021 on six years of extended supervision after serving four years in prison for an armed robbery in Portage County.

But he soon found himself back in trouble with the law as he was charged with resisting/obstructing an officer and operating while revoked over an incident from March 21 in Kewaunee County, and in Brown County with possession of burglar tools, resisting/obstructing an officer and carrying a concealed knife over an incident April 9. Warrants for his arrest were issued after he missed court appearances in both cases.

Krueger also has another case pending in Kewaunee County, taking and driving a vehicle without consent, over a July 17 incident.

His extended supervision has since been revoked, and he is being housed at Green Bay Correctional Institution.

FOR MORE OCONTO COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website!

Contact Kent Tempus at (920) 354-6075 or ktempus@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Oconto man pleads not guilty for shooting, police chase