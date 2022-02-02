Man pleads not guilty by insanity in Thibodaux stabbing trial. Testimony continues today.

Testimony is underway in the trial of a man accused of randomly stabbing a Lafourche Parish Water District employee and beating another in 2018.

Courtney Garnett, 26, of New Orleans, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon. Both victims were treated and released from a hospital after the incident, authorities said.

Garnett has since pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

Testimony began Tuesday and was scheduled to continue today in the courtroom of state District Judge Marla Abel of Thibodaux.

The stabbing occurred during the early morning of June 26, 2018, at the Lafourche Parish Water District facility at 1052 La. 1 in Thibodaux.

Two employees were collecting water samples near the end of their shift when something terrifying happened to one of them, prosecutors said.

“Without warning, he is attacked,” said Jason Chatagnier, who is prosecuting the case along with fellow Assistant District Attorney Greg Stahlnecker. “He’s being pummeled, his being hit and he’s being stabbed.”

Armed with a steak knife from his aunt’s kitchen, Garnett stabbed the utilities worker repeatedly as the victim frantically fought for his life, Chatagnier said. The other employee heard his coworker’s screams and saw what looked like the victim being punched.

“He looks like he’s being punched, but he’s actually being stabbed,” Chatagnier said.

The man suffered stab wounds to his face and neck and was bleeding profusely.

The victim's co-worker grabbed a large pair of pliers and tried to ward off the attack, prosecutors said. He yelled at the attacker, who then charged after him.

“He puts up a good fight but is eventually overpowered by this very large individual,” Chatagnier said.

The first utility worker who was attacked grabbed a pistol out of his truck but struggled with Garnett over the gun, prosecutors said. Garnett wrested the gun from his hands and fired a single shot that missed.

Armed with the pistol, Garnett fled and the two injured men alerted the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies later found Garnett lying in a ditch, authorities said. His blood-covered shirt was found hanging on a fence. His hands were caked with blood and mud. A single shell casing was found lying in a pool of blood at the crime scene.

Though Garnett attacked the two men that morning, he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, his attorney John Thomas of New Orleans said.

“Most of us have had that nightmare that someone was chasing us,” Thomas said. “Courtney Garnett was having that nightmare that day but because of his mental illness, he was having it while he was awake.”

Garnett had been a promising young athlete whose future was cut short by mental illness that caused him to lose touch with reality, Thomas said.

“He was hearing voices, he was seeing things that weren’t there,” Thomas said. “He couldn’t keep up with the real world. We didn’t just come up with this mental illness when he was arrested. He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.”

On the morning of the attack, Thomas said his client became convinced someone was after him.

“He was convinced someone was trying to kill him,” Thomas said. “He thinks that people are plotting against him who aren’t. This is something that ruined Courtney’s life but unfortunately has hurt others too. This is not a case of somebody who’s been a criminal all his life.”

When Garnett encountered the two utility workers, he believed they were trying to harm him, Thomas said.

“It’s hard to understand for a person who isn’t mentally ill, but he was in survival mode,” Thomas said. “He didn’t know what he was doing.”

Garnett was originally ruled mentally incapable to stand trial but was treated at a hospital in New Orleans, Thomas said. He asked that his client continue to receive mental treatment instead of prison.

