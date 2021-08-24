Man pleads not guilty to jumping bail

Aug. 24—A Bronston man who was sentenced to a year in prison for assault is facing a new bail jumping indictment after allegedly failing to report for his sentence.

Tony Wayne Hall, 60, pleaded not guilty during his August 19 arraignment in Pulaski Circuit Court on one count of first-degree Bail Jumping.

A local grand jury indicted Hall in July after Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton filed a motion for his arrest the previous month after learning that Hall had never turned himself in to the Pulaski County Detention Center to start serving a year-long sentence for Assault under Extreme Emotional Disturbance.

That sentence stemmed from Hall's pleading guilty last November to in connection to an incident that occurred on June 29, 2019.

According to his arrest citation, Hall's adult son Eric called 911 to report that his father had hit his mother with a stick. Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Matt Bryant reported that Mrs. Hall stated that her husband had struck her once on top of the head during an argument. While Mr. Hall denied it, the deputy reported that Mr. Hall was in possession of a "broom handle-type stick laying right next to him against the couch" where he was sitting when law enforcement arrived.

Authorities hadn't yet served the elder Hall with the subsequent indictment when they were called back to the residence on October 28, 2019. This time, Eric Hall had stabbed his father as he lay in bed. The younger man, now 34, is currently serving a five-year sentence at Roederer Assessment Center in La Grange after pleading guilty to second-degree Assault.

Upon his own sentencing last winter, Tony Hall was ordered by now-retired Judge Jeffrey Burdette to report to PCDC no later than noon on January 4, 2021. Following his apparent failure to do so, he was arrested on the latest indictment on July 31.

Hall is currently lodged at Pulaski County Detention Center. He is next scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference before Circuit Judge John Prather on September 16.