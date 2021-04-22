Man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, assault

Apr. 22—A man pleaded not guilty this week to various charges including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a recent incident involving an ex-girlfriend.

Luis A. Soto, 24, is charged with kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury, making criminal threats, false imprisonment, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing the use of a communication device.

The Sutter County District Attorney's Office filed the charges against Soto for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and stabbing her several times. At an arraignment on Tuesday, Soto pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Saturday, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office arrested Soto in an orchard behind 1560 Greenwich Circle in south Yuba City. The victim had ended a relationship with Soto the night prior to his arrest. Soto then allegedly took her by force, took her phone, began beating her up and stabbed her several times. Soto allegedly assaulted the victim on separate occasions at different locations.

The woman was taken to the hospital for major injuries. Soto will next appear in court on April 28.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 30 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court. As of late Wednesday, Soto remained in Sutter County Jail.