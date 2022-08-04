Man pleads not guilty to killing aboard SunLine bus in Desert Hot Springs

A 42-year-old man accused of stabbing another man on a bus in Desert Hot Springs last week pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge.

In addition to murder, Israel Eduardo Perez of Desert Hot Springs was also charged with one felony count of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict owning or possessing a firearm.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Officers responded to a disturbance at about 6 p.m. Friday in the 66300 block of Mission Lakes Boulevard, where they found a man who had been stabbed on a Sunline bus, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

First responders attempted to help the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Perez allegedly fled the scene and was arrested Saturday about 100 miles away, near El Centro, at the intersection of Keystone Road and Highway 111, according to inmate records.

Perez was being held at the Southwest Detention Center on $1 million bail.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man pleads not guilty to killing aboard bus in Desert Hot Springs