Man pleads not guilty in Linda stabbing incident

Oct. 5—A Linda man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf on Tuesday to charges of attempted premeditated murder, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Daniel Solis, 30, appeared in Yuba County Superior Court for his arraignment after being arrested on Sunday. It is alleged that Solis approached the front door of a residence on Friday in the 1800 block of Kenwood Way, East Linda, and when a 59-year-old man opened the door, Solis forced entry at knife point and allegedly stabbed the man. Solis fled the scene on a bicycle and the victim was transported to the hospital.

The incident was captured on door camera footage. Investigators determined that Solis was the suspect and he was arrested at a residence on Hammonton Smartsville Road, Linda, on Sunday. During the arraignment on Tuesday, Judge Julia Scrogin said Solis faces up to 28 years to life in prison for all charges. Solis faces additional time for causing great bodily injury and using a knife to commit the alleged crimes. The public defender's office was appointed to represent Solis.

While arguing for the court to hold Solis without bail, Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello told Scrogin that Solis posed as a delivery man and had a fake Apple phone box with him as he approached the victim's home. He told the court that the items associated with the crime were found at the residence where Solis was arrested. While the investigation is ongoing, Sorbello said the victim and Solis appeared to not know each other.

Scrogin ruled that Solis will be held without bail. Solis is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. for a prehearing conference. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.