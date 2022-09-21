Man pleads not guilty to making death threats

Sep. 21—ASOTIN — A 36-year-old Clarkston man who allegedly made threats about "shooting up" an Asotin County elementary school and committing mass murder at an Asotin County Fair Parade pleaded not guilty this week in Superior Court.

Trevor J. Lunney, who is being held on a $200,000 bond at the Asotin County Jail, is charged with harassment, threats to kill and threats to bomb or injure property. He was found competent to stand trial, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 3.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Lunney has made several statements about wanting to commit mass murder to the state Department of Corrections, law enforcement and Quality Behavioral Health.

In addition, he has reportedly talked about having access to hidden weapons in Nampa, and made comments about having a five-year plan, opening fire at a future fair parade and livestreaming it, becoming an active shooter at an elementary school and his desire to commit suicide.

Because of nationwide events and mass shootings, police reportedly told Lunney his statements cannot be taken lightly. Previous documented and observed behavior show there is a "reasonable fear" that those threatened acts would be carried out by the defendant, according to the affidavit.

Pullman attorney Roger Sandberg is representing Lunney, and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.