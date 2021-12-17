Man pleads not guilty to Mendoza murder

Dec. 17—Two Placer County brothers that were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a possible homicide appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Thursday for an arraignment on charges of first-degree murder.

Carl Royd Olsen, 59, of Lincoln, appeared before Judge Debra Givens and entered a not guilty plea to a first-degree murder charge. He was represented by a public defender.

His brother, Eric Tait Olsen, 61, of Lincoln, entered and was granted a motion for continuance. He was represented by Lauben Stenson and Wahlberg Jr.

The pair were arrested and charged in connection to an incident in which the body of a man, Robert Mendoza, 60, of Lincoln, was found on Nov. 26 at the bottom of an embankment along the side of Spenceville Road, near the Nevada County and Yuba County border.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, its investigators along with Placer County Sheriff's Office deputies executed a search warrant at Mendoza's residence in Lincoln. Detectives determined two additional men associated with the property, Carl and Eric Olsen, were involved in the homicide, a release from YCSO said.

The brothers remain in Yuba County Jail with no bail set.

YCSO said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff's Investigations Unit at 530-749-7777 or the anonymous tip line at 530-749-5181.