Man pleads not guilty to murder, attempted murder charges

Apr. 15—A Yuba City man pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder related to a drive-by shooting last month that resulted in two deaths.

The Sutter County District Attorney's Office charged Jorden Alexander McDaniel, 18, with five felony counts in connection to the shooting after filing the same five charges against Dominick Elias Sanchez, 19, of Marysville, on Monday.

The shooting took place on March 6 in the 1400 block of Countryside Drive and Littlejohn Drive in Yuba City around 8 p.m. A vehicle allegedly pulled up to a residence and shots were fired into the backyard where a gathering was taking place. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Castro, 20, and Alex Rangel Romero, 26, both of Yuba City were found dead and three others suffered gunshot wounds.

DNA recovered from the scene and analyzed by the Department of Justice directly linked McDaniel and Sanchez to evidence collected at the scene of the shooting. Both men were already in custody after being arrested on April 6 on weapons and gang-related charges when the murder counts were added.

Sanchez was arraigned on Monday and McDaniel appeared in court on Wednesday. Both men will next appear in court on April 21 at 1:30 p.m. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for April 23 at 9 a.m. As of late Wednesday, both men remained in Sutter County Jail.