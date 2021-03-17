Man pleads not guilty to murder of Visalia woman

David Wilson, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·1 min read
Mar. 17—A 43-year-old man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to the charge of first-degree murder.

Bryan Adams appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon for his arraignment.

Adams was arrested last week after his wife, Christine Adams, 44, of Visalia, was found dead inside of a home in Challenge. An autopsy report determined that she was killed by a stab wound to the neck.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office took Adams into custody last week while he was in a Sacramento-area hospital.

Adams was in a car accident prior to being detained by law enforcement. After being released from the hospital, Adams was booked into Yuba County Jail on Monday.

Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said his office would not be seeking the death penalty in the case but instead life in prison without the possibility of parole. The public defender's office was appointed to represent Adams during the arraignment.

Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter denied a request from the public defender's office to release Adams on his own recognizance.

Adams remains in custody without bail.

Adams will next appear in court on April 21 at 9 a.m. for a pre-hearing conference. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 23 at 9 a.m.

