Man pleads not guilty in officer assault case

Jun. 3—A Eubank man accused of injuring three deputies as they tried to stop a domestic incident has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

William Matthew Dalton, 50, was arraigned May 20 in Pulaski Circuit Court on three counts of third-degree Assault of a Police/Probation Officer and one count of second-degree Unlawful Imprisonment in connection to the altercation which happened nearly a year ago.

Dalton was arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office the night of June 18, 2020, after PCSO Sergeant Kyle Wilson responded to a home on Ky. 934 to check on a woman who had texted a friend that she needed help. When Sgt. Wilson arrived, according to PCSO, Dalton was at the front of the residence but would not open the door. The woman inside was calling for help and indicating for Sgt. Wilson to go to the back door.

With Dalton still refusing to come out, Sgt. Wilson broke a glass window to remove Dalton from the residence and get to the victim. Deputies Kyle Edwards and Steven Alexander arrived to assist and were able to get into the residence, according to PCSO, but the suspect kept fighting and kicking them. While attempting to arrest Dalton, Sgt. Wilson received two lacerations to his forearm. Once Dalton was in custody, he was transported by Somerset/Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he was treated and released before being lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

All three deputies were also treated for their injuries then released from the hospital. Sgt. Wilson received stitches for his lacerations. Deputies Kyle Edwards and Steven Alexander were treated for minor injuries.

The Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted Dalton back in September but he wasn't served with the new arrest warrant until May 2. He is currently lodged at PCDC in lieu of a $5,000 cash/property bond and is next scheduled to appear before Pulaski Circuit Judge John Prather Jr. for a pretrial conference on June 17.