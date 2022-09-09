Man pleads not guilty after pipe bombs arrest

Sep. 9—A man arrested and charged this week after allegedly being found to be in possession of five pipe bombs pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to several charges against him.

Sutter County District Attorney Amanda Hopper said that according to an investigative report, there is no apparent motive for why 61-year-old Jeffrey Dickerson allegedly had the explosive devices. She confirmed with the Appeal that the report did not suggest any known manifesto or extremist-type material collected so far as part of the investigation.

Dickerson, who does have a criminal past, was arrested in Yuba City on Sunday night after a traffic stop on Franklin Road north of Walton Road in Yuba City.

Sutter County Sheriff's Office deputies who stopped him allegedly saw a can of pepper spray inside a black Toyota Tacoma he was driving. Dickerson was reported to be the sole occupant in the vehicle, the Appeal previously reported.

Because it was determined that Dickerson was a felon who was not allowed to be in possession of pepper spray, an incident to arrest was established and a search was done of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

During the search of the vehicle, officers were able to locate "what appeared to be five pipe bombs, a black powder handgun, and other components that could possibly be used to make destructive devices," Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood previously said.

On Wednesday, Dickerson pleaded not guilty in Sutter County Superior Court to multiple charges that include possession of destructive/explosive(s) devices on a public street or highway; manufacture, import, keep or offer for sale, give, lend, or possess a zip gun; possession of materials with intent to make destructive/explosive device; possession of an explosive; own, purchase, receive, or possess any firearm by felon or drug addict; and possession of tear gas.

Dickerson is currently in Sutter County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

He will appear in court for a pre-preliminary hearing on Sept. 14 and then a preliminary hearing on Sept. 16.