Man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in Gunbarrel stabbing

Oct. 12—The defendant in a Gunbarrel stabbing earlier this year has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Michael Chunn, 28, of Gunbarrel, is charged with attempted first-degree murder — after deliberation, attempted first-degree murder — extreme indifference, first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault — extreme indifference, aggravated motor-vehicle theft, attempted third-degree assault and four sentence enhancers.

Online court records show Chunn entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity in Boulder District Court Thursday, and is now set for a mental health evaluation.

Boulder County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said Chunn will be evaluated at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

He is set for a review hearing on Jan. 9. He will remain in custody on $500,000 bond. His booking photo was not available, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

According to a release, Chunn is accused of stabbing a 34-year-old man who was walking his dog near White Rock Circle on Jan. 25.

Chunn then reportedly tried to assault another man walking his dog before fleeing the area in a stolen vehicle.

Investigators believe Chunn and the victims did not know each other, and that the attacks were "unprovoked."

The stabbing victim suffered a wound to his chest.

Chunn is also accused of being in a hit-and-run crash at some point in the morning.

According to the release, police had received several welfare calls about Chunn walking into traffic Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, but Chunn declined assistance both times he was found.