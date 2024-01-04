No juvenile charges in fatal Foothill Farms shooting, victim’s mom says; man pleads not guilty

A man arrested, along with this son, in the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy over the weekend in Sacramento County pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.

A defense attorney with the Sacramento County Conflict Criminal Defenders entered not guilty pleas for Arkete Davis, 53, charged in Sacramento Superior Court with having a firearm that a child can easily access which leads to the death of another minor, two counts of child endangerment, having a firearm as a felon, having ammunition when prohibited from doing so and destroying evidence.

His 10-year-old son, whose name has not been disclosed, is accused of fatally shooting Keith Jhay “KJ” Frierson.

KJ’s family, crying out for justice prior to Davis’ arraignment, said the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office told them the child suspect won’t face charges.

“It just crushed me,” Brittani Frierson, KJ’s mom, said of hearing the child won’t face charges. “It broke me.”

Shelly Orio, a spokeswoman for the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, did not answer a question about whether the child would face charges. She referred to a statement issued by the District Attorney’s Office, which said its ethical obligations prevent them from making any comment and that juvenile matters are confidential under California law.

“Based on the facts currently known, the sole criminal liability and responsibility for the child’s death lays exclusively with (Arkete Davis),” said the District Attorney’s Office in a statement.

Sheriff’s deputies went around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to the 4700 block of Greenholme Drive in Foothill Farms and found Frierson bleeding from his head and neck, sheriff’s officials said.

Davis and his son were arrested at scene after being located at an apartment complex. Deputies said the 10-year-old son went to his father’s car to get cigarettes and found a gun. He’s accused of firing it once, hitting Frierson.

In court Wednesday, a prosecutor argued for Davis’ $500,000 bail to be increased to $1 million because he “deliberately” directed his child to the gun despite knowing it wasn’t locked or secured. Davis then allegedly took the gun — with ammunition — and threw it in the trash can, the prosecutor argued.

Court Commissioner Alicia D. Hartley set a bail hearing for Friday to allow Davis’ attorney to respond to the prosecutors’ arguments. However, Hartley said Davis will be held on no bail until that hearing because his actions showed he didn’t understand the dangers behind disposing a gun inside the trash can.

The gun was found in a trash can by sheriff’s deputies, who accused Davis of trying to dispose of it. He was prohibited from having a gun, the Sheriff’s Office said.