Man pleads not guilty in shooting death

Jul. 11—Gabriel Angel Aguayo, 19, of Linda pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing on Tuesday on charges of second degree murder after a shooting resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy.

At around 11:30 p.m. on July 6, Yuba County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Shasta Glen Apartments in Linda. Upon arrival, deputies located a 13-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving measures by emergency personnel on scene, the juvenile succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Hours after the incident, investigators located and arrested Aguayo at a residence on Gossett Way in Linda, officials said. Two other juveniles were arrested on scene for violations of their probation.

On Tuesday, the Yuba County Superior Court ordered Aguayo to be held in custody without bail, Yuba County District Attorney's Office said. Aguayo will return to court for a prehearing conference on August 16 at 9 a.m.

If convicted of the murder charge and enhancements for the use of a firearm, Aguayo could face up to 40 years to life in prison, the District Attorney's Office said.

The investigation is still ongoing. Officials encourage anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact Yuba County Sheriff's detectives by calling 530-749-7777.