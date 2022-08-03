Man pleads not guilty in stabbing of 3 in Albert Lea

Aug. 3—The Albert Lea man charged with stabbing three people in May at an apartment complex in Albert Lea pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Freeborn County District Court to his charges.

The trial for CK Kyle Kasio, 26, is slated for Dec. 12, with a pretrial hearing Dec. 2.

Kasio faces two counts of first-degree assault causing great bodily harm and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents allege Kasio attacked three men as they were sleeping May 16 a 221 E. Main St. Two of the three victims were critically injured and flown by helicopter to St. Marys Hospital.

One of the victims told police he woke up to the other victim being stabbed and then he got stabbed himself. As he tried to run away, he got stabbed in the back of his shoulder, court documents state.

Police recovered a chef's knife with a blade approximately 7 inches long about 15 feet behind the back of 221 E. Main St. and the south wall of a building at 214 Elizabeth Ave. It was covered in a red liquid.

Kasio initially fled the scene but turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center a little less than three hours afterward.