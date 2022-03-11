Man pleads not guilty to threatening, stabbing neighbor

Mar. 11—EAU CLAIRE — A former Boyd man accused by authorities of threatening to kill his neighbor and causing significant injuries by stabbing him in the face has pleaded not guilty.

The man accused the neighbor and his wife of calling law enforcement on him, authorities said.

Adam N. Langiewicz, 59, now of Bloomer, entered the plea Thursday in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and three felony counts of bail jumping.

Langiewicz will return to court for a status conference on June 9.

Langiewicz remains in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $500,000 cash bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on Highway G in the town of Wilson at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 for an assault in progress.

The caller said her neighbor came over with a knife and was screaming. The caller said the neighbor was going after her husband.

Deputies were advised there was a history of calls to this address involving the neighbor, identified as Langiewicz.

Deputies entered the residence and found the couple. The husband said Langiewicz knocked on their door. The man said he opened the door and Langiewicz entered with a knife in his hand.

"You called the cops on me. I'm going to kill you both," Langiewicz said.

The man said Langiewicz then raised the knife and attacked him. The man said at some point he was on the ground and did not recall if he was stabbed while standing or on the ground.

The man said the knife broke. Langewicz then threatened to kill the man's wife, called her a derogatory name, went into the kitchen, and opened the utensil drawer to look for another knife.

The man said he then went into a bedroom to retrieve a gun from a gun cabinet. Langiewicz then left on foot.

The couple said they have had ongoing harassment issues with Langiewicz for several years.

The man was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Medical staff told deputies the man had a stab wound to his left cheek, above his jaw bone, that penetrated into his mouth.

Several of the man's teeth were damaged. The knife also lacerated part of his tongue and mouth area.

At the time of the stabbing, Langiewicz was free on bond for three pending felony cases in Eau Claire County. Conditions of the bond including committing no new crimes.