Man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide

Oct. 8—ASHTABULA — An Ashtabula man involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist appeared in Municipal Court for his arraignment Thursday.

Nicholas C. Jackson, 35, pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor, in the death of 69-year-old Mark S. Thomas of Ashtabula.

Bond was set at $25,000, 10 percent cash surety or property, with the stipulation that Jackson is not to drive.

He posted a cash bond shortly after the hearing, according to court records.

Thomas was turning southbound on Park Avenue on Aug. 2 when his motorcycle collided head-on with Jackson's vehicle, according to the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office.

The crash occurred near the Walgreens parking lot in downtown Ashtabula. Thomas was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

"It is alleged that Jackson, who was driving a Chrysler 300, negligently pulled into the path of Mr. Thomas, who was driving a motorcycle," City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said.

Jefferson attorney Malcolm S. Douglas is representing Jackson, according to court records.

According to Common Pleas Court records, Jackson is on probation for two years after pleading guilty April 8, 2022, to having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, and aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony.

A pre-trial hearing for the vehicular homicide charge was set for 10 a.m. Jan. 5 before Municipal Judge Laura DiGiacomo.