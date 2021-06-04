Man pleads to three counts related to sex abuse of minors

Jun. 4—A College City man pleaded guilty to three counts related to sexually abusing two juveniles between July 2007 and January 2011.

Benjamin Villanueva, 44, was arrested in March 2020 and charged with sexually abusing two female juveniles. The victims lived in the same house as Villanueva for several years. On Wednesday, Villanueva pleaded to continuous sexual abuse and two counts of committing a lewd act with a minor under 14.

Villanueva's attorney, Roberto Marquez, said the plea agreement was stipulated between the two parties, meaning Villanueva's prison sentence will not be argued about at sentencing.

Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft said Villanueva will serve the sentences for the three counts consecutively for a total of 20 years in state prison.

"The main driving force behind the plea agreement was for Villanueva's two victims to not have to relive their molestations on the stand during a jury trial," Tuft said in an email.

Villanueva is scheduled to be sentenced in Yuba County Superior Court on Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. He has been in custody since March 27, 2020.