Man who pled to fleeing facing new charge of flight from officers

Jul. 27—An Overton County man who pleaded guilty in March to evading arrest stands accused of fleeing from police again in an incident that occurred earlier this month. A woman with him also faces an evading charge.

Willis Lee Melton, 57, who has addresses listed as Hampton Lane in Overton County and on Dripping Springs Rd. in Cumberland County, turned himself in to authorities at the Justice Center on July 21.

He faces charges of reckless endangerment, evading arrest and reckless driving in an incident that is alleged on July 19.

Melton is also wanted on a capias from Criminal Court to serve the balance of a one-year sentence in connection with a Feb. 24, 2020, flight from police. He pleaded guilty to evading arrest on March 20 of this year and received the one-year sentence to serve.

In the latest incident, CCSO Deputy Cpl. Norman Seiber on July 19 was dispatched to the 329 mile marker of I-40 on a report of a female on the side of the interstate, possibly under the influence.

As Seiber arrived on the scene and approached the 40-year-old woman, he recognized her from previous dealings. At that time, a Harley Davidson motorcycle arrived, the woman hopped on the back of the motorcycle, and the driver and passenger fled east.

Seiber gave pursuit and in his report, wrote the driver weaved in and out of traffic and reached speeds in excess of 120 mph. The pursuit continued from Cumberland into Rhea and Loudon counties. As the driver reached the I-75 and I-40 junction, Seiber was able to identify the driver through the motorcycle's license plate and visual of the driver's face and the pursuit was terminated.

Later that night, Seiber and an Overton County deputy traveled to the Hampton Lane address in search of Willis and met with his wife who reported he had left home earlier in the evening and had not returned.

Willis contacted Seiber the following day to arrange for him to turn himself in and the officer was told by Willis he had received a call from the woman to pick her up. When the he spotted the deputy's patrol car, he "panicked and took off."

No bond was set on the capias and Willis began serving the balance of the sentence on the older charge. Bond for Melton on the new charges was set at $13,000 and he will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date. A charge is still pending against the female.

