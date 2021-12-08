Man who plotted attack against Cuyahoga Falls High School sentenced to 5 years in prison

A Cuyahoga Falls man on Wednesday was sentenced to five years in prison after he admitted planning to set off an explosive device at Cuyahoga Falls High School and threatening an elementary school in Kansas.

In a hearing via videoconference before Judge Patricia A. Gaughan in U.S. District Court, Allen M. Kenna, 20, was ordered to serve the time for federal charges of attempted use of an explosive device and interstate communication of threats. He pleaded guilty to those offenses Aug. 18.

More: Allen Kenna pleads guilty to planning attack on Cuyahoga Falls High School

After issuing the sentence, Gaughan told Kenna she found his conduct "frightening."

"I find it troubling," Gaughan continued. "I find it extraordinarily serious. I find it incomprehensible... I can't help but wonder the tragedy that would have occurred but for the excellent and prompt actions of law enforcement."

She said she made those statements based on the supplies and instructions that Kenna had acquired to manufacture explosives, videos he made inside Cuyahoga Falls High School where he pointed out locations of doors in the hallways, cellphone searches he made for "active shooters" and "explosives," and journal entries in which he talked about his plans to use explosive devices.

Before he was sentenced, Kenna said he was "very thankful for the support my family's shown me," and added, "I do want to have a positive future."

Kenna's father, Matthew, said the family loved and supported their son.

"As he's become a man these last two years, I've really noticed a huge difference in him," Matthew Kenna said.

Prosecutors emphasize 'very real' intent to cause harm

Gaughan said the attempted use of an explosive device charge has a mandatory minimum penalty of 60 months, and attorneys on both sides agreed that length was appropriate. Once he is released from prison, Kenna will be placed on supervised release for three years

Story continues

“This defendant openly threatened to attack children while they attended classes at a local high school,” said U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan in a prepared statement. “That he also engaged in reconnaissance efforts to prepare for such an attack and possessed the components, including ammunition, to construct the improvised explosive device he intended to use, demonstrates how very real this threat was for the children he targeted. ”

Kenna's attorney, Noah Munyer, said Gaughan will recommend that his client be housed in a mental health medical facility within federal prison.

Kenna "is dedicated to paying his debt to society and addressing any of his issues to create a foundation for the rest of his law-abiding life," Munyer said.

Munyer said his client has developed social skills, matured and "grown up" while in prison, but still needs to work through some mental health issues.

More: Man charged in alleged plot against Cuyahoga Falls High School will undergo competency evaluation

Dan Riedl of the U.S. Attorney's Office said Kenna had displayed his intent to carry out an attack.

Riedl read a passage from Kenna's journal, dated Nov. 11, 2019: "I want to take real action, I want to take violent action, and I don't care what it accomplishes. Mowing down a crowd of 30 or so people wouldn't cause some race war or anything, but it would sure feel good…You know I don't think going out and shoot up a crowd of people would start a revolution either, but it just, I don't know, I want to. I want to bomb places and set buildings and people on fire, I don't know why, I just do."

In addition to the journal entries, Riedl said Kenna's research work, the making of videos inside the high school, and collecting of bomb-making materials illustrated that intent.

"He wasn't just trying to look tough, he was trying to walk the walk," Riedl said.

Noting that both Kenna's attorney and father said he had become a new man, Gaughan told Kenna, "I pray that they are correct."

Custodian saw Kenna in Cuyahoga Falls High School

A Cuyahoga Falls High School custodian reported seeing Kenna on Jan. 6, 2020, walking around the building after hours and using a cellphone to take pictures. When approached, Kenna reportedly fled. He was identified from images taken by a school security camera.

According to a complaint filed in federal court, police executing a search warrant of Kenna’s home in Cuyahoga Falls found items usable for producing an explosive device. Kenna was arrested and initially charged Jan. 9, 2020, in Stow Municipal Court.

Kenna also pleaded guilty to making threatening communications to a Kansas elementary school. It was alleged he called the Fort Riley, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office and claimed he was holding a hostage inside of the school and that he would injure any person attempting to enter the school in response to this threat.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@thebeaconjournal.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man gets five years for planning attack on Cuyahoga Falls High School