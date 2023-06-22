Man who plotted Landstown High School massacre back in jail on child porn charges

Virginia Beach jail records show that a former Landstown High School student who was convicted of a planned massacre of his fellow students in 2009 is once again behind bars.

Philip Bay, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

Booking records show he was being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without the chance for bond.

In 2011 when Bay was 19 years old, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison after hours of homemade videos and journal entries proved he’d been plotting to attack his fellow students at Landstown High School, had acquired a stockpile of Molotov cocktails and pipe bombs and planned to kill himself after killing at least 30 of his fellow students.

The court announced that Bay would spend the first two years of his 12-year sentence in a juvenile facility and be transferred to a state prison after turning 21.

Virginia Beach Police Department spokespersons had yet to respond to inquires as of 1:10 p.m.

