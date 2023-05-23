Man plotting to kill his relatives is stopped on way to their home, Kentucky cops say

A man accused of threatening to kill members of his family was wearing body armor and had multiple loaded guns in his possession when officers arrested him during a traffic stop, Kentucky police say.

Kenneth Gregory, 27, of Louisville, was charged with four counts of attempted murder, according to the Oldham County Police Department. He “was on his way to murder his stepsister and her family,” police said in a citation.

Police in Louisville were notified Saturday, May 20, that Gregory had “made threats to harm himself and others,” according to the citation. When Louisville officers went to the home where Gregory was reported, he had already left, police said.

As police were at the Louisville home, Gregory called his dad on FaceTime while wearing ballistic body armor and loading magazines, according to police. He also sent threatening texts and left a voicemail threatening to kill his father.

“I’m going to kill you. I’m going to kill your... family,” he said in the voicemail, police said. “I... hate you, and I’m on my way to do so.”

Officers pinged Gregory’s phone leaving Louisville and traveling toward his stepsister’s home in Oldham County, which neighbors Louisville’s Jefferson County, police said. Police in Oldham County pulled over Gregory as he was approaching the home, according to the citation.

Gregory had a 9mm pistol holstered on his hip, as well as two 9mm magazines and two AK-47 magazines, police said. A loaded AK-47 and additional magazines were found in the front of the car, according to police.

According to the details of the citation, Gregory had threatened to kill his stepsister, her husband and their two children. A motive is unclear.

Police said Gregory “had an active mental inquest warrant from Jefferson County.” The warrant allows someone to be picked up by police for treatment.

A $100,000 cash bond was issued Sunday, court records show. Gregory is due in court May 31 for a preliminary hearing.