Man plunges 30 feet off cliff — then rescuers rush to save him, Maryland officials say

A helicopter crew rescued a man who had fallen from a cliff, according to the Maryland State Police.

Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the scene in Keymar, Maryland, after getting a call about a man who had fallen from a 30-to-40-foot cliff behind a home in the area, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.

Rescuers performed some first aid and pulled the man from the steep creekside terrain onto a nearby landing. But the man was badly injured, and due to both his state and the terrain, the crew decided that different measures were in order.

At around 10 p.m. Dec. 28 the sheriff’s office called Maryland State Police Aviation Command (MSPAC)to request an aerial rescue.

MSPAC pilots flew to the scene. Then, from an 80-foot hover, they lowered a paramedic. The paramedic assessed the man and fastened him to an extraction bag.

Once he was secured, the crew pulled up and took him to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, about 45 miles southeast of Keymar.

