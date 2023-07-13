Man plunges through store roof while trying to steal cigarettes, Georgia cops say

Surveillance footage from a convenience store shows a man plunging through the roof before breaking into the cash register and stealing cigarettes, according to Georgia police.

The man broke into Reggie’s Food Mart just after 1:15 a.m. on July 10, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police found the suspect had tried to enter the store through the roof and fell through the ceiling, police said in a statement.

Surveillance video shared by police shows a man dropping down from a destroyed ceiling amid wires and debris. He then perches on a counter and starts to tamper with the cash register.

Another video shows him jumping onto the floor and scooping boxes of cigarettes into a bag.

The man is also accused of burglarizing the store on July 4 and July 6, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip through Atlanta Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), going online at http://www.stopcrimeatl.org/ or by texting “CSA” and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Those with information that helps police identify the suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, according to police

