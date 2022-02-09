Man poached deer and called it beef to keep jerky business afloat, Wyoming officials say

A Wyoming man accused of poaching big game and using the meat in his beef jerky business has pleaded guilty to a variety of wildlife violations, officials said in a news release.

According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s multi-year investigation, a resident near Natrona had been killing mule deer and pronghorn without a license during closed seasons, and substituting their meat for the beef to sustain his business.

A tip from the public through the department’s hotline led to the discovery, officials said in the release.

He was charged with 26 wildlife violations, the release said.

The accused poacher sold the jerky products to unknowing customers in Wyoming and online, officials said in the release.

The man reached a plea agreement with the state, and was ordered to pay $45,070 in restitution in connection with the violations, authorities said.

“Game and Fish is grateful to the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office for their diligent work on this case, along with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the person who came forward with this information. This type of case can significantly impact Wyoming’s wildlife. It may have gone undetected without the public’s help,” Brian Olsen, Casper region wildlife supervisor, said in the release.

Natrona is about 30 miles northwest of Casper.

