Man who pointed gun allowed to seek work

Feb. 17—LIMA — Bond conditions were relaxed but not abolished during a hearing Wednesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court for a Lima man accused of threatening another man with a gun.

Kenneth Scott, 30, was indicted by a grand jury in December on charges of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony that includes a firearm specification, and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

A jury trial is scheduled for May.

Scott's bond was initially set at $100,000 but was later reduced to a $50,000 appearance bond. He was released on home confinement with an ankle monitoring device.

Attorney Steve Chamberlain requested Wednesday's hearing to ask that his client be freed from home arrest to pursue employment opportunities. Chamberlain also asked that Scott be relieved of the requirement of weekly urinalysis testing after never failing a test or missing an appointment since his arrest.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser agreed to terminate Scott from the testing program but did require Scott to wear the ankle monitor "due to the severity of the charges" against him and the fact that a firearm was involved in the incident.

According to court documents, officers with the Lima Police Department responded Nov. 1 to the 1100 block of South Central Avenue in Lima to a dispute involving a gun. Upon their arrival, officers made contact with Scott and Michael Watkins.

Watkins told police a female had a video of the altercation. Officers viewed the video and saw Scott and Watkins arguing. Scott then walks into a camper and emerged with a ..22 Walther semi-automatic pistol in his hand. He discharged the weapon into the ground and then pointed it at Watkins, court documents show.

The pair then got into a physical altercation.

Police asked to search Scott's residence and found the weapon in the basement. Scott then was arrested and taken to jail.