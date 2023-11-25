Man pointed gun at deputies before deputy fired three rounds, striking man in Spokane Valley

Nov. 24—A 30-year-old man pointed a gun at deputies before one of them fired three rounds and injured him earlier this month in Spokane Valley, according to law enforcement.

Dallas L. Robinson was still hospitalized and in serious condition Tuesday, according to a news release from WSP, which is leading the investigation. His status was unclear Friday.

Deputies were dispatched at about 6:10 p.m. Nov. 14 to 6815 E. 10th Ave. for a domestic violence protection order violation, according to an affidavit.

A man had called 911 saying his daughter told him Robinson, her roommate, broke the door and was not leaving his daughter alone, the affidavit says. The daughter has a no-contact order against Robinson.

Law enforcement also learned Robinson had a misdemeanor warrant for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

According to the call log from Spokane Regional Emergency Communications, the man was on the phone with 911 when his daughter walked into his home, which is a few blocks away, the affidavit says. The daughter stated Robinson left the 10th Avenue residence and she did not know where he was, but at some point she returned.

At 7:20 p.m., Robinson called 911 saying he held the daughter at gunpoint before the call was disconnected. It appeared Robinson was trying to portray himself as the daughter, according to the affidavit.

Three minutes later, the father called 911 back and said his daughter called and told him Robinson had returned to the residence and had a gun.

He told dispatchers his daughter said she and Robinson were sitting on the front porch and the gun was in Robinson's pocket. Deputies arrived at 7:26 p.m. at the 10th avenue residence, and they told dispatch at 7:28 p.m. shots had been fired, the 911 call log says.

The woman told her father Robinson reached toward his waist band prior to the shooting, according to WSP. She told police Robinson had slit his wrist the prior evening.

The investigation showed two deputies arrived at the residence and were observing Robinson through a window on the east side of the home, according to "video review."

Both deputies went to the front door, video shows. One deputy knocked on the door and the woman said to come in.

The deputies opened the door, Robinson pointed a gun at the deputies and one deputy fired three rounds while retreating down the front stairs.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the deputy who fired his weapon was 28-year-old Anthony Gosline. Gosline was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in a deputy shooting.

Deputies found a pellet gun under Robinson after the shooting, a Washington State Patrol probable cause affidavit says.

Robinson was charged with first-degree burglary and violation of a no-contact order. A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday, and his bail was set at $150,000, according to court documents. He was not listed in the Spokane County Jail Friday.

He is scheduled for an arraignment Dec. 5.