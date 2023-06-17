Man pointed gun, threw bullets at driver during road rage incident, Forsyth County deputies say

A driver is facing charges in Forsyth County after a road rage incident in which he threw bullets at another car.

According to police reports, a man and woman were driving down McGinnis Ferry Road earlier this week when the car in front of them kept hitting the brakes.

When they went to pass the car, authorities said the driver sped up and matched their speed.

Deputies said the man then threw a handful of coins and bullets at their car. One of the bullets broke a window and landed inside the car.

The drivers told deputies that the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at them, but it was still in its holster.

The woman in the car tried to take photos of the driver but did not get one of him with the gun. She was able to get a photo showing his face and another of his license plate.

Deputies were able to compare the photo of the suspect with the driver’s license for the owner of the car and identified him as Patrick Dykes, 52.

Police say that when they ran Dykes’ tag, they found that it had been involved in several other calls involving road rage and a gun being pulled out.

