Man who pointed a gun toward protesters outside Lauren Witzke rally last year sentenced

A 61-year-old man who drew a gun from his holster and pointed it at people protesting a Lauren Witzke rally in 2020 was sentenced to four years in prison, the Delaware Department of Justice said.

On Sept. 24, 2020, Michael Hastings was attending a political campaign for Witzke, who at the time was the Republican candidate challenging Sen. Chris Coons.

At the time her rally was being held on the 3400 block of Lancaster Pike, another group set up across the street to protest her campaign.

During the competing events, Hastings was captured on video pulling out a 9 mm Glock handgun from a side holster and pointing it in the direction of the protesters.

Despite police telling people protesting Witzke that they had "eyes on the subject," Hastings was allowed to leave the rally.

Hastings was indicted about a week and half later by the state Department of Justice on one count of reckless endangering and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A jury found Hastings guilty of both charges on Sept. 30, 2021, and he was taken to prison.

After Hastings appeals were denied, Superior Court Judge Diane Clarke Streett sentenced him on Friday to four years in prison, three years for the weapons crime and one year for reckless endangerment.

During the sentencing, the justice department said the court noted Hastings' lack of remorse, undue depreciation of the offense and 20 years of motor vehicle violations.

In addition to his prison sentence, Hastings must complete 50 hours of community service that does not involve firearms. He must forfeit all of his firearms, take anger management and drug and alcohol counseling and is required to submit blood sample.

