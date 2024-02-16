Man points to blood on shoe, confesses killing woman found in Wilmington park: Court docs

Not long after a woman's body was found face down and naked in Wilmington's Kosciuszko Park on Sunday, city police received a tip.

The tipster knew where the woman had last been seen and whom she was with — a valuable clue, given she'd been repeatedly stabbed somewhere other than in the 7-acre park where her body was found.

Two days later, 35-year-old Steven Byrd had become a suspect.

On Tuesday, he was arrested as police searched his residence, according to court documents obtained by Delaware Online/The News Journal. Back at Wilmington police headquarters, he confessed to killing 59-year-old Barbara Williams with a knife.

"The defendant then pointed to his shoe and admitted that there was dried blood on his shoe," the court document stated.

More: 2 men charged in connection with fatal stabbing of woman found in Wilmington park

What's in the court documents

While the court documents do not explain why Williams and Byrd were together in the early hours of Sunday, they better explain how Wilmington investigators came to charge him and another man in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Police were dispatched to the Hedgeville neighborhood park about 7:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a naked woman was found in the park. The woman was unresponsive.

When officers found the woman, she was dead.

While she was face down, court documents said, police could see she had injuries to her face.

As the Medical Examiner's Office took the body, investigators could see she had been stabbed in the chest and neck area. They also saw "randomly scattered carpet fibers underneath of [redacted] body," the court documents said.

"Additionally, I observed that [redacted] body appeared to be relatively clean and I did not observe dirt/mud on the bottom of the deceased feet," the investigator wrote in court documents.

The Medical Examiner's Office, which said the woman had been stabbed "numerous times," determined the initial crime occurred somewhere other than the park.

Tip about Barbara Williams

Police received a tip that Williams was last seen in the early hours of Sunday, according to court documents. The tip also said whom Williams was seen with and where the man lived.

The man had returned to his apartment about 6 a.m. on Sunday and could be heard moving furniture, court documents said. Neighbors also told police they saw the man leave his apartment with a rolled-up carpet "that included a blanket that belonged to the victim."

When Williams' body was found about 90 minutes later, court documents said, the man could be heard in his apartment cleaning, as well as laughing and talking about where the body was found.

Search warrant for Steven Byrd's home

Investigators arrived at Byrd's residence, but did not find him there. Court documents claim police noticed two small smudges of dried blood on the exterior of the door. Investigators also noticed dried blood droplets "all over a second story wall near the ceiling and down the floor."

Armed with a search warrant, court documents said, police entered Byrd's apartment on Tuesday. Inside, investigators found a knife above a cabinet hidden from plain view, cleaning products in the bathroom and what appeared to be blood on the bathroom wall, shower area.

As the investigators were searching the apartment, court documents said, Byrd and another man tried to enter the building but were taken into custody.

The men were then taken to police headquarters where, court documents said, Byrd confessed to killing Williams and dumping the body in the park. The other man, who said he'd been staying at Byrd's place, told investigators he told Byrd how to clean and dispose of the body.

Byrd has been charged with first-degree murder, two weapons charges and tampering with physical evidence. The other man has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and second-degree conspiracy.

Both men were being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on Thursday after failing to post bail: Byrd's is more than $2.3 million cash; the other man's bail is $10,000.

Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Man confesses to killing woman found in Wilmington park: Court papers