Man points gun at Burger King workers in Wisconsin after they were unable to take his order, police say

A man pointed a gun at employees of a Madison Burger King Thursday after the workers at the fast-food restaurant told him they were unable to take his order, police say.

The Madison Police Department said the incident took place around 11:35 p.m. at the Burger King located along the 2600 block of East Washington Avenue.

According to the Burger King's website, the fast-food joint closes at 10 p.m., however the drive-thru is open until 1 a.m.

No one was physically injured and no arrests have been made, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Man shows gun at Burger King after workers say they can't help him