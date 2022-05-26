Man points gun at TV reporter during live segment on gun violence, Illinois station says

Illinois police are looking for a man that was shown on video pointing what appears to be a gun at a news anchor and her crew while she was filming a live segment on gun violence.

A FOX32 reporter and her crew on May 25 were filming a segment in Chicago on gun violence, FOX2 reported.

While the reporter was speaking on camera, a man walked behind her and quickly pointed a gun in her direction, footage from FOX2 showed.

Chicago police issued a community alert looking to identify the man in the video. According to the alert, officers are looking for him “in relation to an aggravated assault with a firearm.”

Police are looking for the man pictured in the video.

According to police, the man pointed his gun in the direction of the reporter and crew and ran away on foot.

A FOX32 reporter tweeted regarding her coworker and said the gun was one foot away from her head.

“She is understandably shaken,” the reporter tweeted. “Thank God she is okay.”