Man points sawed off shotgun at another man and demands money, Olympia police say

A man and woman from Grays Harbor County were arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes in downtown Olympia last week after police say they demanded money from another couple and threatened them with a gun.

About 10:15 p.m. Nov. 9, an Olympia man and woman were sitting in their vehicle in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue when another vehicle suddenly blocked them, preventing their departure, according to Olympia police.

The Grays Harbor County couple then got out and confronted the Olympia couple, demanding money they claimed they were owed, Lt. Paul Lower said.

The male suspect finally pulled out a sawed off shotgun and pointed it at the head of the other man during the incident.

The Olympia couple then said they could get the money, but needed to make a few phone calls and would meet them at a fast-food restaurant on Martin Way.

The Grays Harbor County couple did not trust them, so the Olympia woman handed over her cell phone as some sort of bargaining chip, according to police.

Both couples left the scene, but once on northbound I-5, the Olympia couple produced a second phone and called police, Lower said.

The Grays Harbor County couple were finally detained at a convenience store at Sleater Kinney Road and Martin Way and taken into custody without incident, Lower said.

A 35-year-old Westport man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. His accomplice, a 34-year-old woman from Hoquiam, was booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery and unlawful imprisonment because she was driving the vehicle that blocked the other vehicle, Lower said.

The victims are a 38-year-old man from Olympia and a 42-year-old woman from Olympia, according to police.