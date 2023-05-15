Man poisons father with cleaner disguised as Gatorade, Texas police say

A Texas man is accused of making his father drink Fabuloso cleaner disguised as Gatorade, according to Brownsville police.

Officers responded to a call for a welfare check on May 9 at an apartment on Brownsville’s south side, the department said in a news release video posted on Facebook.

They arrived to find a 35-year-old man and his father at the home, which was “unsanitary,” police said, adding that the living conditions were “horrible.”

Officers saw a bottle of Fabuloso near the man’s father, near a bottle of Gatorade and some food, police said.

Officers could smell cleaner in the Gatorade bottle and determined the man’s son had been serving him Fabuloso, police said.

The father said he had already drunk half the bottle “since it was with his food provided” to him by his son, according to police.

The son was arrested on charges of abuse to an elderly person and marijuana possession, police said. He was booked into the Brownsville City Jail.

Home cleaners can be dangerous if consumed.

“Depending upon the ingredients used, all-purpose cleaners can irritate your skin, eyes, nose and throat. And they can be highly poisonous if swallowed,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

