Man police accused of injuring another in a 2020 Bluffton shooting has bond revoked

A Ridgeland man who police accused of shooting at another man, hitting him at least five times, near Old Town Bluffton in 2020 had his bond revoked Wednesday.

Joshua Fields, 28, was charged in 2020 with seven counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

On March 14, 2020, Fields was at a party on Brendan Lane when he allegedly shot at a man who was having a domestic dispute with another woman a few houses away, according to previous reporting by the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. The man was hit five times in the buttocks and legs while two other shots, police said at the time of Fields’ initial arrest, hit a nearby home. The man was able to get away by ducking into a house on Quinn Court.

Fields was found at a Ridgleand gas station by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on March 21, 2020, while he was buying soda, according to previous reporting. He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center on March 25, 2020, and was granted a $30,000 bond in June 2020.

As part of his bond conditions, Fields was banned from possessing guns and from contacting the man police say he shot at, court records show. Fields was also to be put on house arrest and could only leave if he has school, work, church or a meeting with his lawyer. Details on Fields’ alleged bond violations were not immediately available.

