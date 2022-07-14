Man police say was arrested after hiding in basement waives preliminary hearing

Jul. 14—WINDBER, Pa. — A Hollsopple man whom state police said was arrested after he was found hiding in a neighbor's basement waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Ryan James Shaulis, 22, of the 100 block of Whistler Street, appeared Wednesday before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.

According to a complaint affidavit, troopers from the Somerset state police barracks were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on June 8, when they found Shaulis riding a lawn tractor in his front yard.

Shaulis allegedly climbed off the tractor and ran behind the house, where he jumped a fence onto Main Street and went into a basement that had the doors open, the affidavit said.

The owner told police he had left the doors open to dry out the basement.

Shaulis will appear in Somerset County court for flight to avoid apprehension.

He is being held in the Somerset County Jail on $25,000 bond.