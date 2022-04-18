Man is in police custody following Saturday shooting at Hollywood Wax Museum

A man is in police custody after a shooting at the Hollywood Wax Museum over the weekend, officials said.

Keal Latrell Brown was arrested following the incident on Saturday about 8 p.m. at the attraction on 21st Avenue North, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook post. No charges have been released.

Police said Saturday one person was injured person and receiving treatment. That person’s condition is unknown.

Investigators identified Brown hours after the shooting with assistance from the State Law Enforcement Division.

He fled to the Charleston area, where he was taken into custody. The U.S. Marshal Task Force helped with the arrest, the post stated.

Brown will be held at the Charleston County Detention Center until he is brought back to Myrtle Beach.