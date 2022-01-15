Man in police custody shot and killed at Duke University Hospital emergency department

A man in police custody at Duke University Hospital was shot and killed by a university police officer after a struggle Friday night, hospital officials said Saturday.

The man was under arrest and in the custody of a Durham police officer when a struggle broke out between them in the emergency department, a hospital spokesperson told The News & Observer.

During the struggle, the man, who was not identified, took the officer’s gun, hospital officials said.

A Duke University police officer came to assist and shot the man, officials said. The man was immediately treated by trauma staff but did not survive.

Officials are notifying his family, the spokesperson said.

The Duke University Police Department notified the State Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting. That is standard protocol anytime someone is shot by an officer.

Both police officers were wearing body cameras, the spokesperson said, and investigators have identified witnesses.

The Durham police officer was treated for injuries and released from the hospital, according to the spokesperson.

No patients or hospital staff were injured, the spokesperson said, and no hospital or emergency department operations were interrupted.

Hospital officials are expected to provide an update Saturday morning, the spokesperson said.