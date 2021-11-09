Man who police say lives in his car accused of theft spree

Nov. 9—Baker City Police believe a 27-year-old man who they say lives in a 2003 Mercedes sedan is responsible for stealing multiple items from outside Baker City homes and from unlocked vehicles.

Police arrested Brendon Michael Smith on Monday, Nov. 8 at about 11:30 a.m. on East Campbell Street, where he was parked in his Mercedes.

Police found multiple items that had been taken from outside homes and from unlocked vehicles, according to a press release.

Smith is charged with first-degree theft and is in the Baker County Jail.

Police Chief Ty Duby said the police department had received multiple calls about Smith in October, from residents who said they had seen the black Mercedes parked in their neighborhoods.

On Oct. 27 a resident on Indiana Avenue called police and reported that a man was sitting in a black Mercedes outside the caller's home.

Police found Smith in the car with multiple items that had been stolen, according to the press release. Smith had other items that police believe were stolen, but they couldn't find the theft victims.

Smith was cited and released on Oct. 27, Duby said.

On Nov. 5, owners of Hills Auto Parts and Repair at 800 Campbell St. reported that several vehicles, some belonging to customers and some to the business, had been entered, with items taken from inside.

Smith was identified as a suspect through video surveillance at the business, Duby said.

On Monday morning, Nov. 8, police again talked to Smith after he parked in a lot on East Campbell Street, Duby said. They found more stolen items. Police arrested Smith and this time he was lodged in the Baker County Jail.

Duby said Smith told police that he drives around the city, taking packages from porches and other items outside homes.

Duby said Smith also said that he goes through parking lots at local motels, looking for unlocked vehicles and stealing items from those vehicles.

Duby said Smith has "addiction issues." He said he believes Smith owns the Mercedes, although he doesn't have insurance.

Baker City Police are following up on other theft reports, and additional charges against Smith could be filed.