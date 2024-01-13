Man, police officer injured following central Phoenix shooting

A man and a Phoenix police officer were taken to a hospital following a shooting Friday night in central Phoenix.

The man was being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, and the officer had minor injuries from the incident that unfolded near 14th Street and McDowell Road, police said in a 9:12 p.m. post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

As of 11:25 p.m. Friday, police had not released details about what led to the shooting as they posted on X.

A photo released by police on social media showed police tape surrounding the 14th and McDowell street corners, along with multiple police cruisers.

A Rainbow Donuts is pictured in the photo, but police did not indicate the shooting took place there. On Saturday morning, a Rainbow Donuts employee told The Arizona Republic that the shooting took place behind the shop.

