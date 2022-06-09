Man who police said caused crash that killed Tallahassee officer charged with shooting wife, daughters

Tyrone Cleveland, who is accused of shooting his wife and two of his daughters before causing a Wednesday wreck that killed a Tallahassee police officer, stormed out of his first appearance Thursday morning.

After Leon County Judge Stefanie Newlin said he would be held without bond on the attempted-homicide charges, Cleveland, appearing virtually from the Leon County Detention Facility, stood up and said, "Y'all playing games," before uttering an expletive and walking out of the webcam's view.

State Attorney Jack Campbell requested no contact between Cleveland, 37, and his family other than through legal council, which was granted by the judge.

Campbell added that Cleveland's "whole family is traumatized" by the shooting.

Campbell also said he is "mourning like the rest of the community for this family and, certainly, for the fallen officer."

Spencer Walling places flowers on a memorial for fallen officers outside the Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, June 9, 2022, a day after a 34-year-old officer was killed on duty.

The on-duty officer was killed when his patrol vehicle collided with a car police said was being driven by Cleveland who was fleeing the police at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The officer has been identified by the Florida Police Benevolent Association Big Bend chapter as a 34-year-old man who had been on the Tallahassee police force for four years. He previously had served at Wilton Manors Police Department in Broward County, according to a statement by Richard Murphy, president of the chapter, which represents nearly 500 law enforcement officers.

A charge in connection with officer's death was not included in the initial booking report. Campbell said, "It's still an active criminal investigation, so I'm not going to get into the charges; the investigation continues."

The chain of events that led to the crash began around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when Leon County Sheriff's deputies responded to 911 call reporting an assault at a home in the 4200 block of Saplin Court, Sheriff Walt McNeil said Wednesday.

Story continues

An LCSO deputy responding to the 911 call saw Cleveland's vehicle at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Capital Circle Northwest and a chase ensued.

"The suspect then turned his vehicle around and began traveling toward oncoming traffic, colliding with the TPD officer's vehicle," TPD Deputy Chief Jason Laursen told a press conference on Wednesday.

The officer was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Tallahassee Police officers in mourning after an officer was killed in the line of duty Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Now Cleveland faces three counts of premeditated attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon after Wednesday's shooting.

Cleveland has been arrested several times and was found guilty of child abuse in 2013.

