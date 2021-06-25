Man in police scuffle who shot himself identified

Jun. 25—NEW ULM — The New Ulm Police Department has identified the man who died following a traffic stop Tuesday night as Ryan Steinbach, 36, of Fairfax.

Steinbach was combative, took out a handgun and made suicidal statements, the Police Department said in an updated news release Thursday. Steinbach then reportedly shot himself while officers were trying to take the gun away.

Steinbach died early Wednesday at a Twin Cities hospital.

The incident remains under investigation, according to Thursday's update. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office are assisting the investigation.

New Ulm police were wearing body cameras, but that footage has not yet been released.