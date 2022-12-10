Man who police shot at in Logan neighborhood identified, 24-year-old has yet to be located

Dec. 10—Authorities identified but have yet to locate the man a Spokane police officer shot at Sunday in the Logan neighborhood.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a suspicious black Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the alley near the 1100 block of East Illinois Avenue, according to a Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team news release.

The caller stated a man, later identified as 24-year-old Brandon M. Dozier, was inside the vehicle the caller thought might be stolen, the release said. The caller believed stolen property may have been inside the SUV and Dozier might be associated with a "drug house" in the area.

After about 10 minutes, the person called 911 again stating someone from the vehicle was yelling to call 911, the release said. The caller could hear a man cussing and yelling, and he believed there was a second person in the SUV, possibly a female.

A short time later, responding officers were advised Dozier reportedly said, "Bro bring the cops, I've got this in the car. It's $200. Where's my money?" He was also heard yelling something like, "I'll die right here!"

Around 12:50 p.m. the female walked away from the SUV and Dozier, with what appeared to be a gun in his hand, walked toward officers despite multiple commands to stop and for him to drop the weapon, according to the release. Less than a minute later, a police officer fired a shot. It was unclear whether Dozier was struck by the bullet.

Dozier ran after dropping what was later determined to be a BB handgun, investigators said. Police also recovered a cellphone.

Spokane police searched for Dozier for four hours but did not find him. Police contacted the female involved in the incident.

The release said investigators are trying to locate Dozier to ensure he does not require medical attention, and to conduct an interview.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is comprised of multiple agencies in Eastern Washington, including the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, Spokane Valley Police Department, Liberty Lake Police Department and the Airway Heights Police Department. Spokane police is not involved in the investigation.

Spokane police will release the name of the officer who fired the shot, the release said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident or who may know of Dozier's location to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10161777.