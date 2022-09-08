Man who police say shot at vehicles on Glenn Highway charged with attempted murder

Sep. 8—A man who police say shot at vehicles on the Glenn Highway from a bike path Tuesday night, wounding one person, faces numerous felony charges, including attempted murder.

A driver called 911 just before 6:30 p.m. because a man, later identified as 37-year-old Franklin Dias Jr., had fired multiple shots at his vehicle as he was driving south on the highway near the Boniface Parkway exit, according to charges signed by Assistant District Attorney Daniel Shorey. Police said multiple people called 911 to report the shooting.

While on the phone with the driver, a police officer responding to the scene was shot at, the charges said.

The officer had been driving north on the highway when he saw Dias and a woman walking on the bike path on the opposite side, along the inbound Glenn, the charges said. The officer said he planned to turn around at the Muldoon Road exit to look for shell casings and talk to the pedestrians, Shorey wrote. He then saw Dias pull a pistol from his waistband, aim at him and fire, the charges said.

The officer parked off Muldoon Road, Shorey wrote. His patrol car had a bullet hole in the rear wheel-well area on the driver's side, but the officer wasn't hurt, Shorey wrote.

A Kia Forte pulled up and parked behind the officer's patrol car because a passenger had been shot, the charges said. The Kia was traveling behind the patrol car when Dias opened fire, and the driver told investigators that he believed that Dias was aiming for the officer, but instead struck his vehicle, according to the charges.

The front passenger in the Kia had a bullet lodged in his neck but later was able to talk with police as medical professionals began to treat him at Alaska Native Medical Center, Shorey wrote.

Other witnesses described seeing a man shooting across the highway and said they were afraid he was going to shoot them, the charges said.

Police said that when additional officers arrived at the scene, they saw the suspect and a woman running on the bike trail. A chase ensued, according to the charges, and Dias and the woman were apprehended. Both were brought to the police department for questioning.

Police recovered a Smith and Wesson M&P 2.0 with a silver slide and extended magazine that Dias tossed over the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson fence, the charges said. A large knife was also found on the sidewalk where he had been, according to police.

During an interview, Dias told detectives he had not slept in a few days, according to the charges. He told them he had used cocaine in the hours before the shooting, Shorey wrote. The possible motive behind the shooting wasn't clear from the charging documents and police said Wednesday morning that it was still under investigation.

Dias was charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, a count of first-degree assault, seven counts of third-degree assault, two counts of misconduct involving weapons and one charge of reckless endangerment.

He also had an outstanding warrant on a charge of violating his probation on a robbery conviction. Dias did not appear for probation appointments several times stemming from a 2020 robbery and a warrant was issued for his arrest in August, the charges said.

Police said the woman was charged with resisting arrest. Two men who were walking on the bike path and witnessed portions of the shooting were also arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants, the charges said.