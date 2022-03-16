Man who police say stalked woman using Apple AirTag arraigned

Mar. 15—NEWBURYPORT — A Saugus man who police say attached an Apple tracking device to his girlfriend's car in order to know where she was going, was ordered held without bail following his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.

Manuel Deleon, 27, of Broadway, faces larceny under $1,200, misdemeanor breaking and entering, and criminal harassment charges. Judge Peter Doyle ordered Deleon held on $2,500 bail on those charges but because Deleon was awaiting trial on a Concord District Court charge, Doyle revoked his release.

Court documents state he attached an Apple AirTag inside her BMW allowing him to track where she was driving. On multiple occasions he sent her messages that included screenshots of her car in different areas including at least one address in Newburyport.

In recent months there have been numerous complaints across the country regarding how Apple AirTags, the size of a button, have been used to track people's whereabouts and steal cars, according to published reports.

Hitting the market last April, Apple AirTags have been touted by the company as a convenient way to know where important items (car keys, wallets, purses, backpacks, and luggage) are by connecting them to another Apple device via Bluetooth and then using the device's "Find My" app. For months now, people have posted horror stories on TikTok, Twitter and other social medial platforms, regarding how their locations have been tracked by AirTags, reports published elsewhere note.

On its website, Apple states that tracking someone or their property with an AirTag is illegal.

"They should not be used to track people, and should not be used to track property that does not belong to you" the company states.

Deleon, according to Newburyport police Officer Matthew Whitty's report, also broke into her car on Feb. 22, to steal three license plates. He unlocked her car by punching its vehicle identification number (VIN) into a BMW app. Between those two incidents, Deleon would send her intimidating photos and messages including one that showed part of a handgun. The woman eventually took out a harassment prevention order against Deleon in Saugus District Court.

"I asked her if she knows who may have stolen the plates. (The victim) stated that her ex-boyfriend has been tracking her since yesterday," Whitty wrote in his report.

The AirTag, according to Whitty's report, was registered to Deleon. Whitty then applied and obtained a warrant for Deleon's arrest.

All the incidents took place during a time when, according to Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy, Deleon and his girlfriend were estranged. Kennedy also said the Concord District Court offense involved a firearm. Kennedy asked Doyle to hold Deleon on $5,000 cash bail on the new charges and revoked his release.

During Deleon's arraignment, the victim was in the courtroom, and according to his attorney, was back living with Deleon. The attorney, Patrick Troy of Boston, said the license plates had been returned and the two had reconciled.

"She doesn't wish to see him in jail," Troy said.

Troy asked Doyle to set a lesser bail amount and not revoke his release saying Deleon was merely a passenger in a car where a gun was found, referring to the Concord District Court case.

Doyle sided with Kennedy however and revoked Deleon's release. Deleon is due back in court on April 14 for a pretrial hearing.

Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said Monday the Deleon matter was the first time he could recall his department investigating an incident involving AirTags and added that AirTags were just the latest in a string of technological advances meant for good but twisted for criminal purposes.

"Somebody will find out how to use it it nefariously," Simons said.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

