Man in Porterville arrested after calling police, officials say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Michigan man was arrested after calling police saying he was allegedly being chased by unknown people, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say just after 2:30 a.m., Thursday police say 29-year-old Jorge Campos called the Porterville Police Department advising he was in need of police assistance.

According to police Campos says he was being chased by unknown subjects. Campos remained on the line, but officers say he stopped communicating with dispatch.

Officials say Campos’ cell phone was tracked via GPS to the 1400 block of North Belmont Street and the GPS revealed Campos’ direction of travel and through the open phone line, it appeared he was running.

Officers arrived in the area and tracked Campos to a residence in the 1900 block of West Brian Avenue where they said they heard Campos attempting to force entry through the exterior garage door located in the backyard of the residence.

Officers say they immediately entered the backyard and observed the garage door had been forced open, along with the garage door leading into the main residence.

Officers then made entry into the garage where Campos was located and apprehended without incident. The residents were not injured.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined Campos was allegedly extremely under the influence of a controlled substance.

Campos was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of $60,000.

