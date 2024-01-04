Man posed as delivery driver, ex's new boyfriend at Cobb apartment complex, police say
Police say a woman’s jilted ex-boyfriend posed as a delivery driver and shot her new boyfriend to death at his Cobb County apartment.
The shooting happened Wednesday at the Harlow Apartments off Windy Hill and Cobb Parkway. Police said 40-year-old Kenneth Cunningham II was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds outside the leasing office.
Witnesses told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that Cunningham had visited the office about a package.
Police said the shooter, Donavan Carter, had posed as a delivery driver to lure Cunnigham from his apartment. When he went to check on the package, office staff told him they didn’t have a package for him.
Moments after he stepped out of the office, Carter shot him, police said. Cunningham was dating Carter’s ex-girlfriend, police told Newell.
Carter faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.