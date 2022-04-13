Man posed as undercover DEA agent to get a discount at Wendy’s, Florida cops say

A fake cop ended up in a real Florida jail this week after he tried getting a law enforcement discount on his Wendy’s order, according to the Bunnell Police Department.

It happened Monday, April 11, in Bunnell, about 70 miles southeast of Jacksonville, the department said in a news release.

“Officers responded to the Wendy’s restaurant on Commerce Parkway regarding a disturbance call,” police said.

“Witnesses alleged (a man) asked to be given a law enforcement discount for the purchase being made. (He) was asked by the manager to provide his law enforcement identification. He quickly flashed a gold-colored badge to the Wendy’s staff and demanded the discount again.”

The restaurant refused, and “an argument ensued.” That’s when the man upped his game by telling “Wendy’s staff he was not a police officer but worked for the DEA as an undercover agent,” police said.

Bunnell police later learned the man “was a regular customer” and had been demanding a police discount for more than two years. It’s not clear if the ruse had ever worked.

He was arrested, and officers discovered the suspect was carrying “a concealed weapon permit badge, which closely resembled a police badge,” officials said.

The badge was confiscated, and the man was arrested and charged with falsely impersonating a police officer, police said.

